WESN Microblades EDC knives back in stock from $75

If you are looking for a small EDC pocketknife you may be interested to know that the awesome the WESN Microblade knives are now back in stock and are available in a number of color combinations including Titanium, Blacked out, Black with a silver blade and green with G10 X Titanium.

The blade is constructed from D2 tool-grade steel and the handle from grade 5 titanium and the knife features a frame lock mechanical action and weighs just 28 g or 1 ounce. The open length of the knife is 9.5 cm or 3.75 inches and when closed the pocketknife measures 5.7 cm in length or 2.25 inches making it perfect for an everyday carry.

WESN Microblade

“Since the Microblade is our first blade, it set the tone for our entire brand. Straight, clear lines, always a titanium option, top grade blade steel. All the components are visible here in our first blade. A blade centered around one purpose — availability. And for it to be available at all times, it has to be tiny.

Tiny enough to fit on your keychain. This was the idea behind the Microblade, the blade that began the WESN venture. It might be a small blade, but without the Microblade, there would be no WESN blade family.”

For more information specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official WESN to see the entire range by following the link below.

Source : WESN

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals