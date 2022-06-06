BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype unveiled

BMW has unveiled their latest race car, the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype, the car will compete in the 2023 season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The new M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype, the car will come with up to 670 horsepower as per the race regulations, the exact power of the car is not known as yet.

My team’s job was to make the BMW M Hybrid V8 look like a BMW, and embrace every opportunity to make it also perform like one on the race track,” said BMW Group Designworks Global Automotive Director Michael Scully. “The design is rooted in BMW’s DNA of purposeful, efficient performance, and the exterior’s bold, determined character invokes BMW’s frontiersmanship of turbo power, now united with an optimised hybrid electric powertrain. The camouflage livery celebrates the 50 Years of M by commemorating the great cars of BMW’s storied history in IMSA racing while uniquely cloaking the BMW M Hybrid V8’s future-facing exterior geometry and technologies during the critical on-track development phase of the project. If you look closely you’ll discover multiple winners of the Daytona 24 Hours, as well as the very first purpose-built IMSA GTP car from 1981, the BMW M1/C. We’ll follow-up this camouflage with a works livery that exemplifies the dynamism and excitement of hybrid electric-powered competition.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

