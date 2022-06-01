BMW X1 and BMW iX1 unveiled

BMW has unveiled its latest SUV, the new BMW X1 and BMW iX1 and the cars will go on sale in October with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines.

The new BMW X1 will be available with plug-in hybrid options and the BMW iX1 will be a fully electric vehicle.

At launch in October 2022, there will initially be a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines. These will link up with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch as standard, and their drive power will be channelled to the road via either the front wheels or the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, depending on the model. This starting quartet will immediately be followed by the all-electric BMW iX1 xDrive30 (electric power consumption, combined in the WLTP cycle: 18.4 – 17.3 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; figures in NEDC cycle: –; estimates based on the car’s current development stage) as well as by a pair of plug-in hybrid models and another two conventionally powered variants with 48V mild hybrid technology. The new BMW X1 will be built at BMW Group Plant Regensburg, where models with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive will all roll off a single assembly line for the first time.

The BMW iX1 will bring the experience of locally emission-free driving pleasure to a vehicle segment enjoying worldwide growth, making it accessible to a very wide target audience. The compact SAV powered by the latest BMW eDrive technology will therefore give a major boost to the accelerated ramp-up of electric mobility. The improvements in sustainability compared to the predecessor model can be partly attributed not just to the wide-ranging electrification measures, but also the increased use of green energy, both for production and in the supply chain, and the greater quantities of secondary raw materials and natural materials used.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X1 and BMW iX1 over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals