Sentisina microcrystalline titanium cooking pan set

A new range of kitchenware is available via Indiegogo created by the design team at Sentisina Design based in Germany. The new range of kitchen saucepans and frying pans uses microcrystalline titanium technology developed over the last 10 years. Watch the video below to learn more about the unique process and range of kitchen pans now available.

As the key technology of the product, the Microcrystalline titanium has unique hardening characteristics, providing a non scratch surface which is easy to clean. “The ‘Nature Series’ cookware is the result of ten years of research and is made of microcrystalline titanium”.

“We are a company of developers and designers specialised to develop and produce outstanding products made from Titanium. We do work mostly only with this material, so we have achieved major innovations over the past 15 years. The ‘Nature Series’ cookware is the result of ten years of research and is made of microcrystalline titanium. This kind of nontoxic metallic material is used by the developers as it promises more health and safety. The kitchen tools are easy to clean thanks to the specific characteristics of their surface. Furthermore, adhesion of food molecules is effectively and sustainably reduced because of the anti-adhesive qualities of the titanium. “

Source : Indiegogo

