OCTO Titanium multitool carabiner 18 tools in one

The design team at Mono+Mono have returned to Kickstarter this week to launch their latest titanium multitool carabiner named the OCTO. Designed to provide an everyday carry which features 18 tools in one handy design. The OCTO features high-end craftsmanship that “pushes function and strength to its limit” say it’s designers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Titanium multitool

“We love multitools and we love Carabiners but multi-tool carabiners are a rarity. Enjoy a beautifully CNC’ed multitool, from premium Titanium, Steel, or Aluminium that will never wear out. Only with your support, will it be possible to bring it to life. So we have made the best possible prices for you, that will still let us keep innovating. Hang your keys effortlessly in the main body of the carabiner or hook them into the keyhole. With OCTO you’ll have tools with you anywhere you go, keeping your keys close by hooked into your belt or bag. “

With the assumption that the OCTO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the OCTO multitool carabiner project review the promotional video below.

“Inspired by the ninja star the bit looks rad, action-ready, and will give you the ability to fight the most ordinary screws that you find on your path. The spoke wrench is there because, well, because it can – it’s one of those tools that when you need it the most, it’s nowhere to be found. The boxcutter is integrated with a small cutting edge on the side of the flathead. With time we will make more functional bits for you.”

“If you like EDC and you’re DIY’er you can probably open a beer with a wet piece of cardboard – hell, we can, but still, the feeling of opening a bottle of beer with a well-crafted piece of metal with massive leverage just feels great. The opener doubles as a lever and with the integrated fork design, it grabs nails more easily. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the multitool carabiner, jump over to the official OCTO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

