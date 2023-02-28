Vortex titanium multitool pen and ruler

Vortex is a new ruler and pen combination set that has been precision manufactured to provide both metric and imperial measurements in a durable and lightweight design. The Vortex titanium multitool has this week launched via Kickstarter and offers a unique multitool made from Gr5 Titanium with CNC machined graduations for easy reading. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $69 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We are the MeTool Design team and we are excited to announce our latest project on Kickstarter – The Multi-tool Ruler Pen. Building on the success of our previous project, the Bullet Ant Pen, we have been inspired by the support and encouragement from our backers to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

Titanium multitool

“The Vortex is the result of our team’s passion for creating functional, compact and versatile tools. This sleek and stylish pen is not only a high-quality writing instrument, but it also features a built-in foldable ruler, screwdriver, protractor, and more. Whether you’re at work, at home, or on-the-go, this pen is designed to make your life easier and more efficient.”

With the assumption that the Vortex crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Vortex titanium multitool project view the promotional video below.

“Once you lay your eyes on the Vortex, all your current writing tool won’t seem as attractive anymore. Our retractable mechanical ruler is made entirely of titanium material and goes beyond the ordinary. Instead of using the usual mechanism, we have designed a different mechanism that gives the Vortex a distinct advantage.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official Vortex crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals