TikTok is pledging $375 million to fight COVID-19

TikTok has announced that they are pledging $375 million to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, this includes a fund of $250 million to support medical workers.

They will also be donating $25 million top help trusted organizations and also $100 million in ad credits for businesses.

TikTok was created to bring joy and inspiration to our community. That idea has come to life through the playfulness of our creators who’ve brought dance challenges, funny performances, creative memes, and delightfully unique moments. It’s been largely about having fun.

COVID-19 is giving all of us a new perspective, and in the face of this unprecedented crisis, we are collectively seeking moments of joy and inspiration. Sometimes that means dancing and having fun where we can. Sometimes that means experiencing the comfort and warmth that comes through simple human connection in the face of adversity. The TikTok community is uplifting one another, caring for one another, and lending a hand to one another. This may be a serious time, but on TikTok it can still be joyful – and deeply inspiring.

You can find out more information about TikTok’s plans to help fight the coronavirus outbreak at the link below.

Source TikTok, The Verge

