Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Kensington has this week announced the launch of its SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station. This new Thunderbolt 4 docking station has been specifically designed for users who require high-speed data transfer and multiple display support. One of the key features of the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station is its ability to support up to four 4K monitors.

this connectivity makes the docking station an ideal solution for graphic designers, video editors, and animators who often work with high-resolution content and require multiple displays for efficient workflow. Whether it’s quad 4K at 60 Hz or single 8K at 60 Hz with DSC enabled on Windows laptops, the docking station delivers crisp, clear visuals that can make any task more manageable and enjoyable.

In terms of data transfer, the SD5800T is no slouch. It boasts data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, ensuring that files are moved quickly and seamlessly between devices. This is particularly beneficial for professionals who work with large files and cannot afford the time it takes for slow data transfer. In addition, the docking station includes built-in UHS-II SD and Micro SD card readers, offering efficient file transfer options for a variety of media. You might also be interested in the new Apple USB-C cable and learning more about its construction.

Thunderbolt 4 dock

The docking station also provides up to 100 W of power delivery, making it capable of charging compatible laptops while powering connected accessories. This feature is especially useful for professionals who use their laptops extensively and require a constant power supply to keep their devices running smoothly.

With 16 connectivity ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt host, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, combo audio jack, SD and Micro SD card readers, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, the SD5800T offers a plethora of options for connecting various devices. This ensures that users can connect a wide range of devices and peripherals, enhancing the versatility of their workspace.

Plug-and-play solution for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later).

Transfers 40Gbps of data, video, and audio.

Supports up to Quad 4K video for Windows and up to Dual 6K for MacBook.

Delivers up to 100W charging (98W certified) to the host and connected accessories.

Includes 16 productivity ports—2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, 1 x Thunderbolt host, 1 x USB-C®, 6 x USB-A, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x Micro Card Reader, 1 x combo audio jack, and 1 x 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Transfers files at ultra-fast speeds via built in UHS-II SD and Micro SD card readers.

Supports Zero-Footprint Mounting and includes Kensington Security Cable Lock Slots.

Includes 3-year limited warranty and Kensington DockWorks Software.

Notably, the SD5800T is compatible with Windows and macOS, as well as Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices. This universal compatibility makes it a convenient and flexible solution for a variety of users, regardless of their device or operating system.

Despite its robust functionality, the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station maintains a space-saving design. It offers a zero-footprint mounting option and integrated lock slots for theft protection, making it a secure and efficient addition to any workspace.

The docking station is also customizable, with free Kensington DockWorks software that provides features such as Wi-Fi auto-switch, MAC address ID pass-through and reset, and device connection monitoring.

Finally, Kensington backs its SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station with a three-year limited warranty and professional support, underscoring its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The docking station is now available in North America through Amazon, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station is a powerful, versatile, and reliable device that caters to the needs of modern professionals. Its high-speed data transfer, multiple display support, and universal compatibility make it a valuable addition to any workspace.

