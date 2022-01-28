Thunder Road Vendetta board game raises over $500,000 on Kickstarter

A new lethal driving board game has been launched by the team at Restoration Games providing a chance to play the classic battle racing game first released back in 1986. Complete with 5 double sided road boards, 12 mini cars, for mini choppers, movement dice, fracture dice and more the game provides an action packed race to the death for 2 to 4 players aged 10 and above.

Each game takes approximately 30 to 75 minutes and allows you to enjoy “post-apocalyptic mayhem” with your friends or family. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $50 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

Thunder Road: Vendetta

” In 1986, Thunder Road unleashed carnage. Today we’re bringing back this dusty, blood-spattered tribute to post-apocalyptic mayhem — with a thorough redesign from David Chalker and Brett Myers and a fresh coat of paint from artist Marie Bergeron. Run. Gun. Survive. The rest are details. THUNDER ROAD VENDETTA is a game of fast turns, high interaction, and dicey decisions. Your crew will drive through perilous roads, dodge hazards, slam into other cars, and ﬁre those guns. Or, when all else fails, CALL IN THE CHOPPER!”

If the Thunder Road: Vendetta crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Thunder Road: Vendetta board game project review the promotional video below.

“You control a crew of three cars: LARGE, MEDIUM, and SMALL. At the start of the round, players roll all four of their movement dice. On your turn, assign a die to one of your cars. Once, during the round, you can also assign a die to your command board. If you end your move with a car in your sights, make a shooting attack to see if you hit. If your car takes damage, place a token on the dashboard and resolve any effect. If a car takes two damage, it become inoperable. When two cars share a space, roll the slam die and the direction die to see who moves. If your car is larger, you can call for a reroll.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Thunder Road: Vendetta crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

