FlipDie a unique flip DND dice set

Gamers bored with traditional dice, dice towers and virtual dice might be interested in a unique new design created by Tanner Yarro in the form of the FlipDie. The seven piece set is perfect to replace your existing dnd dice set and takes the form of a dice that you flip like a coin. Launched on Kickstarter the crowdfunding campaign has already raised over $365,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers with still 29 days remaining.

The innovative dnd dice design provides random rolls just as fast as a standard dice and each one features unique engravings. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $25 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing the most unique 7-dice set you have ever seen. Bye-bye colorful plastic. Hello, beautiful shiny dice coins! These highly thematic dice coins are perfect for incorporating into your adventure’s lore or just simply using them as your go-to set of dice! A FlipDie is a metal dice coin that has the same functionality as dice or any other random number generator, but instead of rolling it, you flip it like a coin!”

If the FlipDie crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the FlipDie dnd dice project play the promotional video below.

“Our first set, “Pieces of Fate,” are made with a Zinc Alloy that is tremendously strong, holds incredible detail, and has a machine-tooled interior to provide random fair results every single time. When you ‘roll’ a FlipDie dice coin, a solid steel ball bearing chaotically ricochets around the inside of the dice coin. As the FlipDie settles on a flat surface, the bearing slides down one of the sloped channels to reveal itself along the edge of the coin.”

“With a quick glance, you can get results just as fast as regular dice. The colored ball bearing and the soft-enamel highlighted numbers make it quick and easy to read just like any other set of dice. Each coin is milled to a fine tolerance of +/-0.025mm, which allows the bearing to move around freely within the coin without obstruction. “

