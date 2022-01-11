Monster Energy Supercross 5 racing game now available to preorder

If you are looking forward to the launch of the new Monster Energy Supercross 5 racing game officially launching on March 17, 2022. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to preorder on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, although it does look very similar to the previous game.

“The road to fame has never been more exciting! Get in the boots of the greatest SX legends with all the official tracks, all the riders and all the bikes of the Monster Energy Supercross 2021 Season, including the 450SX, 250 East and 250 West roster. The next champion could be you!”

Monster Energy Supercross 5 racing game

“Enjoy all new customization possibilities with our enhanced Track Editor, and give a boost to your creativity! Mix and match pre-existing modules with the brand new Rhythm Section Editor, to design complex prefab track sections, ready to be shared with the Community. Creating amazing jumps has never been easier!

With the new career mode falls and injuries will directly affect your performance. Train and complete specific tasks to recover and quickly restore your best shape to be super competitive! Bring the challenge to a whole new level of fun with the new Split Screen Mode, for exciting Multiplayer challenges to race shoulder to shoulder with your friends on the couch! And when the couch is not enough, compete in exciting races online against the whole world!”

Source : SC5

