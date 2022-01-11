PlayStation VR 2 specification analysis by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the new PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset and it specifications recently unveiled by Sony, you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry which provides an overview and analysis of the revealed PSVR 2 specifications.

The new PlayStation VR 2 headset will be equipped OLED, HDR displays offering users a resolution of 2,000 × 2,040 pixels or 4.1 megapixels per-eye at a refresh rate of 90Hz, 120Hz. When compared to the original single element non-Fresnel lenses used in the first PlayStation VR headset offering an RGB OLED display with a resolution of 960 × 1,080 pixels or 1.0 megapixel per-eye, this seems like a huge improvement.

Unfortunately Sony has not provided any more details about the lenses used in the second-generation PlayStation VR2 headset but as soon more details are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

PlayStationVR 2 specification analysis

Other features of the PlayStation VR 2 headset include 4x IR (external), 2x IR (internal) on-board cameras, PSVR 2 Sense controllers (rechargeable), eye-tracking, 3.5mm aux output, Inside-out tracking with no external beacons and a field-of-view of 110°. Unfortunately Sony has not revealed any pricing or availability has yet but once again the sooners any more information is announced or leaked we will keep you up to speed as always.

Ben Lang over on the Road to VR has put together a detailed PSVR vs PSVR 2 comparison enabling you to easily compare the specifications from the original PlayStation headset launch back in 2016 compared to the latest generation PlayStationVR 2 headset hopefully set to launch sometime later this year for the PlayStation 5 console.

Source : Road to VR : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals