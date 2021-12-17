Thrustmaster TCA flight controller created in partnership with Boeing

Thrustmaster and Boeing have joined forces to create a new range of TCA controllers designed to be used with PC and Xbox consoles to provide even more immersion in flight simulation games such as Microsoft’s iconic Flight Simulator game. The new flight controller range follow on from the companies first successful collaboration which resulted in the launch of the F/A-18C Hornet HOTAS Add-On Grip. Thrustmaster has now created a new range in the form of the TCA Boeing Edition.

Pricing and availability of the Thrustmaster TCA flight controllers

Suggested retail prices:

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — £449.99 / $499.99 / €499.99

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — £369.99 / $399.99 / €399.99

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.99

Preorder dates:

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — November 9, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — November 9, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — February 10, 2022 — Worldwide

Commercial availability dates:

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — December 23, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — December 23, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — March 10, 2022 — Worldwide

“An exciting new flagship endeavor for Thrustmaster, the TCA Boeing Edition range features unique, exclusive, and proprietary technologies integrated with a specific goal in mind: allowing users to replicate the controls, flight kinematics and sensations experienced by real Boeing pilots at the controls of a Dreamliner — right from the comfort of their favorite desk or table. This previously inaccessible yet highly aspirational world of civil aviation is now within reach for the entire flight sim community.

Based on the world-famous Dreamliner range of Boeing’s civil aviation business, Thrustmaster’s very first yoke system represents a truly revolutionary leap forward that completely changes the game for flight sim novices and experts alike. The TCA Yoke Boeing Edition is a flight controller that’s legendary, highly realistic and incredibly versatile.”

Specifications of the new TCA Boeing Edition Thrustmaster TCA controllers

A historic and unique partnership with Boeing (officially licensed product)

1:1 scale ergonomic replica inspired by the Boeing 787 yoke

Unique pendular system replicating the real Boeing yoke’s pendular sensation Realistic amplitude and kinematic motion axis Lifelike feeling of a floor-mounted pendular yoke, reproduced on a desk or table Built-in, removable mounting system

Linear force and smooth movements with an 8.3-inch / 21-cm movement range of travel on the pitch axis, thanks to 4 adjustable springs

100% metal internal structure for authenticity, sturdiness and durability

Versatile design allowing for intuitive handling in all types of civil aviation

2 built-in axes for thrust control (or another user-mapped function)

More than 18 action buttons, with an 8-way “point of view” hat switch and a mini-stick controller for a wide range of mapping options

Proprietary magnetic technology (H.E.A.R.T ) for surgical precision (16-bit resolution on the main axes)

Landing gear control feature included

Mounting system, official Xbox buttons, and audio port included

Stand for tablet or smartphone for easily expanded display/functionality (sold separately)

Source : Thrustmaster

