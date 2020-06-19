Thrustmaster Civil Aviation controller range launches officially licensed by Airbus

Thrustmaster has today introduced their new range of officially licensed Airbus, flight controllers designed to provide “lifelike features and sensations”. The brand-new range of civil aviation flight simulation accessories are compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 8 PC systems and include the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition PC joystick and TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition companion controller, featuring two separate thrust levers, inspired by their real counterparts found on Airbus airliners.

“The TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition will later be followed by two complementary modules: the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition (an additional product, sold separately), replicating the real air brake, flaps, autobrake and parking brake features found on world-famous Airbus airliners including the A320 and A320neo.The TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition features 8 ergonomic physical action buttons (plus 8 virtual buttons on the thrust levers, for a total of 16), which are replicas of Airbus airliner controls (A320neo type). Feel realistic sensations when using the buttons, detents and other controls — just like a real airline captain.”

Suggested retail prices:

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition: £64.99 / $69.99 / €69.99

TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition: £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99

TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition: to be confirmed later this year

TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition: £149.99 / $159.99 / €159.99

TM Flying Clamp: £54.99 / $69.99 / €59.99

Pre-order dates:

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition: June 18, 2020 PREORDER

TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition: June 18, 2020 PREORDER

TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition: to be confirmed later this year

TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition: June 18, 2020 PREORDER

TM Flying Clamp: June 18, 2020 PREORDER

Commercial availability dates:

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition: June 25, 2020

TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition: September 24, 2020

TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition: to be confirmed later this year

TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition: September 24, 2020

TM Flying Clamp: September 24, 2020

For the full press release jump over to the official Thrustmaster press page by following the link below.

Source : Thrustmaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals