Sega has announced the introduction of its Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Cyber flight stick Controller which is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon although the Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is only available currently in Japan.

The Sega Cyber flight stick controller is now available to preorder from the Amazon Japanese website with worldwide shipping available and a release date penciled in for October 27, 2022. Check out the quick teaser video below to learn more about what you can expect from the flight stick controller which is priced at ¥18,000 or roughly $130.

Sega is also planning to make available its retro games console throughout the United States on the same day in October 2022, offering retro gamers a sequel to its miniature Mega Drive known as the Sega Genesis throughout the United States. The retro console feature 50 preloaded games including : Silpheed, Shining Force CD, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Virtua Racing, and Shining in the Darkness.

Flight stick controller

As soon more information is made released on worldwide availability for both the retro console and new flight stick controller we will keep you up to speed as always. But if you cannot wait you can always put in a preorder in Japan, but remember delivery costs especially in our current economic climate might be quite considerable, so always check postage and tax pricing before purchasing so you do not get any surprises on delivery.

Source : The : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals