MGM has released a new trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy drama film Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Elba stars as a genie found in a bottle by Swinton who now has three wishes granted to her. the Three Thousand Years of Longing film will premiere on August 31, 2022 throughout the United States and made its debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival back in May 2022.

Directed by George Miller from a screenplay written by George Miller and Augusta Gore, check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

“A scholar, content with life, encounters a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected. Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.”

Source : MGM

