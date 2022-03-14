Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film starring James Marsden, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming new comedy film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. Following on from the first film launched back in 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from April 8, 2022 onwards. Paramount Pictures has also confirmed that third film and spin-off series focusing on Knuckles are already under production although no release dates have been announced as yet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, the sequel stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

