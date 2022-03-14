This Week on Xbox features Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox bringing the latest Xbox news, releases and updates available for gamers worldwide. This week’s episode includes more information on the launch of the highly anticipated new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the form of the Dawn of Ragnarok Viking adventure which is now available to purchase on all major platforms. Together with news on the launch of WWE 2K22 and more.

This Week on Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok

“In the most ambitious expansion in franchise history, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.”

“Svartalfheim has been invaded by the fire giant Surtr who leads an army of the Muspel fire giants and Jotun frost giants. Surtr has taken Baldr and has a vendetta against Odin. As Odin races to find their son, they are also faced with the looming threat of Ragnarok. Players will need to use all of the abilities at their disposal – plus a few new tricks – to infiltrate Svartalfheim, rescue Baldr, and face an even more powerful force: fate itself.””

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals