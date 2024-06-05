This is the 2024 BMW 1 Series

The highly anticipated 2024 BMW 1 Series is set to redefine the premium compact segment with its dynamic design, innovative technology, and commitment to sustainability. As the fourth generation of this iconic model, the new BMW 1 Series promises to deliver an unparalleled driving experience that combines luxury, performance, and efficiency.

A Sporty and Sustainable Driving Experience

The 2024 BMW 1 Series is designed to be the sportiest vehicle in its class, featuring a range of highly efficient engines equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. This innovative technology not only enhances the vehicle’s performance but also contributes to its overall sustainability. The BMW Group has placed a strong emphasis on resource conservation and recycling throughout the production process, ensuring that the new 1 Series is as environmentally friendly as it is thrilling to drive.

Sleek Exterior and Premium Interior

The exterior of the 2024 BMW 1 Series has undergone a subtle yet impactful transformation, with slightly increased dimensions that give the vehicle a more robust presence on the road. The sporty and dynamic design is characterized by a long bonnet, a passenger cell set well back, and a powerful rear end, all of which contribute to the vehicle’s striking appearance.

Inside, the new BMW 1 Series offers a completely leather-free interior, showcasing the brand’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on luxury. The cabin features high-quality materials and a modern premium ambiance, creating a comfortable and inviting space for both driver and passengers. The introduction of the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9 further enhances the driving experience, providing intuitive controls and access to a wide range of innovative digital services.

Powerful Performance and Smooth Handling

Under the hood, the 2024 BMW 1 Series offers a range of impressive engines, each designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The top-of-the-line BMW M135 xDrive boasts a 221 kW/300 hp four-cylinder engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.9 seconds. Other engine options include the BMW 120, 120d, and 118d, all of which offer a balance of power and efficiency.

All engines in the new 1 Series lineup come equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which not only enhances efficiency but also provides a smoother and more responsive driving experience. The standard 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch ensures seamless gear changes and optimal power delivery, making every drive a pleasure.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The 2024 BMW 1 Series is packed with advanced technology and safety features designed to provide drivers with a seamless and secure driving experience. The BMW Curved Display, which includes a 10.25-inch Information Display and a 10.7-inch Control Display, keeps drivers informed and connected, while the BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9 offer intuitive controls and access to a wide range of digital services.

In terms of safety, the new 1 Series comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including the Driving Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Parking Assistant. These systems work together to provide drivers with an extra layer of protection and peace of mind on the road.

Pricing, Availability, and Customization Options

The 2024 BMW 1 Series is set to hit the market in October 2024, with Germany being its primary sales region. Other significant markets include various European countries and Japan. While official pricing details have not yet been announced, the new 1 Series is expected to be competitively priced within the premium compact segment.

For those looking to further customize their driving experience, the 2024 BMW 1 Series offers a range of optional packages, including the M Sport Package and the Premium Package. These packages include features such as adaptive LED headlights, a Harman Kardon sound system, and advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, the BMW Digital Premium subscription provides access to a wide range of digital services and apps, making the new 1 Series a highly personalized and technologically advanced vehicle.

The 2024 BMW 1 Series represents a new era of compact luxury, combining dynamic performance, advanced technology, and a commitment to sustainability. With its sleek design, powerful engines, and innovative features, the new 1 Series is poised to set new standards in the premium compact segment, offering drivers an unparalleled driving experience that is both thrilling and responsible.

Source BMW



