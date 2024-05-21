Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon Get New Engine Options

Audi, the renowned German luxury car manufacturer, has recently announced an expansion of its popular A3 Sportback and Saloon lineup, introducing new engine and gearbox options to enhance the versatility and appeal of these models. The addition of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which delivers an impressive 116PS, powers the new 30 TFSI variant, now serving as the entry point to the A3 range. This strategic move not only improves the driving experience but also brings the starting price of the model range down to an attractive £28,920 (OTR), making it more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Diverse Engine and Gearbox Combinations

The newly introduced 1.5-litre engine in the 30 TFSI model offers customers the flexibility to choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed S tronic gearbox, catering to individual driving preferences. This engine can be paired with either the Sport or S line trims, both of which have undergone significant upgrades as part of the A3’s latest enhancements. These improvements ensure that the A3 Sportback and Saloon continue to deliver a refined and engaging driving experience, regardless of the chosen engine and trim combination.

Furthermore, Audi has extended the availability of manual transmission options to the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel units in the 35 TFSI and 35 TDI models, respectively. These engines, each producing a substantial 150PS, can now be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox, providing customers with greater choice and flexibility when configuring their ideal A3.

Pricing and Market Availability

The updated Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon models are now available for purchase in the United Kingdom, with the new 30 TFSI variant serving as an enticing entry point at a starting price of £28,920 (OTR). This competitive pricing strategy aims to attract a broader customer base, making the A3’s premium features and advanced technology more accessible to those seeking a luxurious and efficient compact car.

For enthusiasts seeking enhanced performance and additional features, the S3 Sportback and Saloon models are also available for order, with prices starting at £46,925 (OTR). These high-performance variants offer a range of upgrades, including more powerful engines, sport-tuned suspensions, and distinctive styling elements, catering to the needs of discerning drivers who demand the ultimate in performance and luxury.

Future Expansion and Electrification

Looking ahead, Audi has plans to further expand the A3 lineup later in the year with the introduction of a highly-efficient 45 TFSI e plug-in hybrid model. This addition demonstrates the brand’s commitment to electrification and sustainability, offering customers a compelling option that combines the benefits of electric power with the convenience and range of a traditional petrol engine. The upcoming plug-in hybrid variant is expected to attract environmentally conscious buyers who prioritize fuel efficiency without compromising on performance or luxury.

Audi’s Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Beyond the new engine options and model variants, Audi continues to showcase its dedication to innovation and quality throughout the A3 Sportback and Saloon range. The brand offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Inside the cabin, customers can enjoy luxurious interior features and innovative infotainment options, reflecting Audi’s commitment to delivering a premium and technologically advanced product.

As Audi continues to refine and expand its A3 lineup, customers can expect an exceptional driving experience, regardless of their chosen model, engine, or trim level. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and luxury, the Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon remain compelling choices in the compact premium car segment, offering a perfect blend of style, technology, and driving dynamics.

Source Audi



