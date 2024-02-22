Vauxhall Astra and Astra Sports Tourer get mild hybrid op

Vauxhall has announced that it is launching some new mild hybrid options for the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer, this will include a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 136 horsepower and an electric motor that produces 28 horsepower.

The cars come with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the hybrid powertrain results in lower fuel consumption of around 19%, they will be available in the Design, GS, and Ultimate trims and pricing starts at £30,025.

The new hybrid powertrain, also available on New Corsa and Grandland, features a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 0.89kWh which is automatically recharged under certain driving conditions. This is combined with a new generation of 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine specifically developed for hybridisation. It produces 136hp at 5,500rpm and maximum torque of 230Nm at 1,750rpm.

The engine is paired to a new electrified six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that has been designed for hybrid applications. A permanent magnet synchronous electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and produces peak power of 21kW (28hp) and maximum torque of 55Nm.

You can find out more information about the new mild hybrid versions of the Vauxhall Astra and Astra Sports Tourer over at the Vauxhall website at the link below.

Source Vauxhall



