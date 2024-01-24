New Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV launchiung this year

Vauxhall has revealed that it is launching a new all-electric SUV this year and the car will be called the Vauxhall Frontera, this is a name that Vauxhall previous used for its SUVs back in the early 2000s.

The new Frontera, which will be presented later this year, will be a fun car with clever functional features. It will also display a new rugged interpretation of Vauxhall’s bold and pure design philosophy. The new Frontera will be available as a battery-electric vehicle from the very start.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The name ‘Frontera’ is ideally suited to our exciting new SUV model. It will have a confident character and be positioned right in the core of the market.”

The new Vauxhall Frontera will come with a high level of space and versatility and thus appeal to customers with an active lifestyle and families alike. The newcomer will also continue Vauxhall’s long-standing tradition of bringing affordable mobility to a wide range of customers by being offered at an attractive price.

As yet we do not have any specific details about the new 2024 Vauxhall Frontera and what sort of design this new Electric SUV will have, the car will launch later this year and as soon as we get some more information on it, we will let you know.

