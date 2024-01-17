Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range launched

Vauxhall has launched a new longer-range version of their Mokka, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range and the car will come with a new 54 kWh battery, this gives the car a 20% increase in range to 252 miles.

The new Mokka Electric Long Range is powered by a new, more efficient and quieter 115kW (156hp) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque. The next-generation 54kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery is comprised of 102 cells in 17 modules and features a liquid cooling system. A heat pump and a focus on efficiency helps the Mokka Electric Long Range to achieve 4.0-4.1 miles per kWh (WLTP Combined Low-High), resulting in a range of up to 252 miles (WLTP).

Drivers can choose between three driving modes; Eco, Normal, and Sport, and range can be preserved by activating ‘B’ mode via a button on the gear selector to increase the level of regenerative braking. The new Mokka Electric Long Range accelerates from 0-62mph in 9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the 136PS powertrain) and achieves a top-speed of 93mph.

You can find out more information about the new Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range model over at the Vauxhall website at the link below, the car will be available to order from March.

Source Vauxhall



