New Mini EV to feature Mini Operating System 9

We previously saw a teaser photo of the new Mini EV interior and how Mini has revealed that the car will come with a new Mini Operating System 9 which will be built around the vehicle’s new circular OLED display.

History-rich British brand MINI is taking a quantum leap into the digital age with its new model family. At the heart of the action is the iconic central instrument – the MINI Interaction Unit. The round OLED display, with its 240 mm diameter and rich colours, blends perfectly into the interior of the new MINI family. Its positioning within the cabin allows it to be used comfortably by the driver and front passenger.

“We are taking a massive leap into the digital world with the new MINI family and, in so doing, underscoring the charismatic heritage of the brand. The iconic central display in the new MINI family is round and will be filled with round content for the first time. I am convinced that the digital power of the new models will delight MINI customers around the world,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand.

You can find out more details about the new Mini EV and the new Mini Operating System 9 over at the Mini website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Mini



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals