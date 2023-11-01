ThinkPad X1 Fold offers full PC performance on a folding 16.3″ display

Lenovo has made a bold move into the future of personal computing with the release of the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC. This groundbreaking device is designed to offer full PC performance on a foldable 16.3″ OLED display, providing users with an unparalleled level of versatility and portability.

The device’s fold-flat design is facilitated by a magnesium alloy chassis, providing a sturdy yet lightweight framework. In line with Lenovo’s commitment to sustainability, the chassis is covered with a 100% recycled PET Woven Performance Fabric. Not only does this give the X1 Fold a unique aesthetic, but it also contributes to a more sustainable production process.

Internally, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro and Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics. It also offers up to 32 GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 1 TB SSD storage, ensuring that it can handle a wide range of tasks with ease. This robust performance is further enhanced by the inclusion of an AI-assisted Visual Sensing Controller by Intel, which offers consistent Computer Vision functionality. This includes features such as human presence detection and auto lock, providing improved security and battery management.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold’s standout feature is undoubtedly its 16.3-inch OLED display, which can be folded in half thanks to a bell-shaped hinge. This innovative design allows the device to be used in various configurations, such as a book for side-by-side pages, laid flat for a seamless display, or with an optional ThinkPad Bluetooth TrackPoint Keyboard for detailed work. The display boasts a resolution of 2560×2024, ensuring crisp and clear visuals.

ThinkPad X1 Fold

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes preloaded with Windows 11, the latest iteration of Microsoft’s popular operating system. This provides users with a familiar and intuitive interface, as well as access to a wide range of software and applications. Connectivity is also a key feature of the X1 Fold, with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G connectivity ensuring that users can stay connected wherever they are.

In terms of peripherals, the X1 Fold offers a range of options. The optional ThinkPad Bluetooth TrackPoint Keyboard can be attached to the device for more demanding workloads, while a 4K precision pen is available for tasks that require a high level of detail. Biometric security is provided by a built-in fingerprint reader, adding an extra layer of security.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its use of recycled materials. The device’s speaker chamber and battery enclosure are made of 97% post-consumer content (PCC), while the AC adapter relies on 90-95% PCC. Even the packaging is environmentally friendly, being 100% rapid-renewable made from bamboo sugarcane fiber and compostable.

Weighing in at just 1.3kg / 2.86lbs, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a lightweight and portable device. Despite its compact size, it doesn’t skimp on connectivity options, offering 2 x Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, as well as an optional Nano SIM slot for cellular connectivity.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is a pioneering device that pushes the boundaries of what a personal computer can be. Its foldable design, robust performance, and commitment to sustainability make it a standout offering in the PC market. With a starting price of $2,499 USD, it’s available for purchase on lenovo.com and other select Lenovo resellers. This innovative device represents a significant step forward in personal computing, offering users a unique blend of performance, versatility, and portability.



