These iPadOS 15 features do not work on older iPads (Video)

Apple’s iPadOS 15 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPad, the update will be available for a range of iPads, not all of the features will be available on every device.

We previous saw a video of some features in iOS 15 that would not work on older iPhones. Now we have another video that shows us what iPadOS 15 features will not work on some older version of the iPad. Lets find out what they are.

As we can see from the video there are some features that will not work on older iPads, this depends on what processors the iPads comes, with. To have all of the features working the device will have to have an A12 Bionic processor or newer inside.

Whilst not all of the features will work on some of the devices, many of them will and it is good to see Apple supporting older devices with the latest software updates.

Here is the list of iPads that will support the iPadOS 15 software update.

iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, 4th Gen)

iPad Mini (4th, 5th Gen)

iPad (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Gen)

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 11 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates some time in September along with this years new iPhones.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

