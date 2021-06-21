These iOS 15 features don’t work on older iPhones (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15 is coming to a wide range of iPhones, this includes devices as old as the iPhone 6S, some features will not work on all devices.

Zollotech have put together a great video which shows us which of the iOS 15 features will not be available on the older devices.

As we can see from the video not all features will be available on all of the devices, if you are wondering which iPhones will be getting the iOS 15 update and which iPads will get iPadOS 15, we have a list below of devices which are getting the update.

Here are the iPhones getting the update:

iPhone SE (1st Gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here are the iPads getting the update:

iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, 4th Gen)

iPad Mini (4th, 5th Gen)

iPad (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Gen)

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 11 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates later in the year, we are expecting them to land in September along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

