These are the top watchOS 8 features coming to the Apple Watch

We have seen various videos of the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates and now we get to find out about the top watchOS 8 features coming to the Apple Watch.

The video below from Apple Explained gives us a look at some of the new features that are coming to the Apple Watch with the next major software update.

One of the new features is a Portrait Mode Watch face, plus daily memory highlight from your photos are now displayed on your Apple Watch.

You can now also easily share photos from your Apple Watch via email and also from the Messages app on your device. There are also suggestions from your smart home devices and more. As we can see from the video there are a range of great features coming to the Apple Watch with this update.

Apple are expected to release their watchOS 8 software update in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch.

The update and the new Apple Watch should be released as the same time as the new iPhone 13 and Apple’s iOS 15 software update. As son as we get some details on the release date of these new devices and also the software updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Explained

