What is iOS 15 like on the iPhone XR

Apple’s iOS 15 is coming to a wide range of devices, one of those handsets is the iPhone XR and now we get to find out how the software performs on the device.

The video below from Nick Ackerman shows the first beta of iOS 15 running on the iPhone XR, lets find out how the software performs.

The iPhone XR was released in and the handset is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, the device is currently available to buy from Apple’s website.

As we can see from the video the iOS 15 software runs pretty well on the iPhone XR, especially considering this is the first beta of the software.

Apple are expected to release this new major update iOS some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 line up.

The update is coming to a wide range of iPhones and iPads, here is a list of devices that will get iPadOS 15 and iOS 15.

Here are a list of iPads that will get iPadOS 15:

iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, 4th Gen)

iPad Mini (4th, 5th Gen)

iPad (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Gen)

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 11 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Gen)

Here is a list of iPhones that will get iOS 15:

iPod Touch (7th Gen)

iPhone SE (1st Gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman

