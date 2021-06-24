Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to feature double sided S7 processor

We recently heard some more information on the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch, the device is expected to launch in September along with the new iPhone 13 range.

Now it would appear that we have some more information on the next generation Apple Watch, the device is rumored to come with a double sided S7 processor or SiP (System in Package), the chip will be supplied by ASE technology.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes which have said that the use of a double sided SiP allows for the chip to be made smaller and this frees up some room inside the casing. This would allow Apple to use a larger battery in the device or other components.

We heard previously that the new Apple Watch Series 7 would get some minor design changes in this years model. This will include slimmer bezels than the current device, although the device may be thicker in terms of its overall profile.

The thicker casing on the device would apparently not be noticeable when the watch in on your wrist, it is also expected to get some new technology in terms of sensors.

We have heard rumors of a blood sugar sensor, although that is not expected in this years model, it may be in next years. There are also rumors of a new body temperature sensor, this could be in this years model.

Apple are expected to launch their next generation smartwatch some time in September, as soon as we get some information on a release date we will let you know.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

