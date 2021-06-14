Apple Watch Series 7 to get thinner bezels and more

Apple will be launching a new Apple Watch later this year, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the device will be released along with the new iPhone 13 in September.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the new Apple Watch will be getting a range of upgrades, this will include thinner bezels on the display.

Apple will also introduce a faster processor with this years new Apple Watch and the device may also get some more RAM and storage.

The design of the watch is expected to be similar although the device will be slightly thicker than the current model, whilst this may be thicker on paper, it will apparently not be noticeable when worn.

It is not clear as yet on what other upgrades the device will get, there were rumors of a body temperature sensor, but that will apparently be in next years model. There are also report of a blood sugar sensor, this is expected to be added within the next few years and won’t make it to this years model.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this years new Apple Watch, as soon as we get some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

