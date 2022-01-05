New Thermaltake ARGENT E700 leather gaming chair designed by Studio F A Porsche £999

Thermaltake has launched a new gaming chair in the form of the ARGENT E700 finished in real leather and designed by the team at Studio F. A. Porsche. The ARGENT E700 series has been designed to provide you with a “highly ergonomic synchro-tilt-mechanism with diverse adjustment options that perfectly supports the user’s body” says Thermaltake.

Combining both the aesthetics of a racing bucket seat with the functionality and elegance of a modern lounge or office chair with nine different colors to choose from : Glacier White, Space Gray, Storm Black, Ocean Blue, Flaming Orange, and Racing Green.

The multi-functional ARGENT E700 gaming chair has been designed to fully immerse you in the virtual gaming world or comfortably work for long hours and the three new-colored models feature gloss finishes in a highly saturated color together with a scratch resistance finish. The new gaming chair is now available to purchase throughout Europe and the UK priced at £999.

Thermaltake ARGENT E700 leather gaming chair

“This is more than just a gaming chair – our goal was to find the perfect balance of refined ergonomics, convincing comfort and outstanding aesthetics. The result of this collaboration with Thermaltake defies any categorization – it is both a sporty gaming chair as well as an advanced office chair, executed in the best possible way” says Christian Schwamkrug Design Director of Studio F. A. Porsche “

“The ARGENT E700 introduces a highly ergonomic synchro-tilt-mechanism with diverse adjustment options that perfectly supports the user’s body. All functions are cleverly integrated into a unique design. High-quality materials such as genuine leather and finely processed aluminium parts offer the player maximum comfort and style. The ARGENT E700 combines the best of both worlds – the aesthetics of a racing bucket seat with the functionality and elegance of a modern lounge or office chair.”

“The selection of colors for the leather gaming chair is inspired by scenes captured in our daily lives; the idea can come from the sky to the ocean, from the flames of your fireplace to the drops of snow, and from high-end racing cars to luxury harnesses. Thermaltake would like to share these muses and bring color inspiration to our users’ spaces; E700 is a stylish modern chair that can surely light up your space and brighten up the atmosphere.

The unique color options allow users to color match and create their personal styles whether it’s a gaming or working environment. Together with the ARGENT E700, users can build a setup with the same-colored chassis, memory, and cooling peripherals to achieve a monochromatic themed setup. With the wide range of color selections, users who are fond of mixing-and-matching different colors can go for high contrast setup design.”

Source : Thermaltake

