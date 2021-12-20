New 2023 Porsche Le Mans 24 racer teased

Porsche will return to Le Mans 24 in 2023 and now the carmaker has released some details about their new Le Mans racer.

Now we have some teaser photos of the new Porsche Le Mans racer and also some details about what Porsche has planned for the race.

The expansion of customer sport activities and intensive preparation for the new LMDh programme have now been added to the schedule of activities. “Motorsports have always had a special role to play in Porsche’s corporate strategy, and for more than 70 years now we have used the racing stage as the testing grounds for our latest technologies. We face great challenges today – in both sporting and organisational terms. We are determined to play an active role in shaping the future, while ensuring we retain our motorsports DNA,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG at the digital Porsche Night of Champions.

“We place sustainability and electrification very high on our list of priorities,” added Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development. “This is something that will also be reflected in motorsports of the future. As you can see from the development of eFuels in partnership with ExxonMobil, in addition to our Mission R concept car, the first major steps in this direction have now become visible.”

Source Porsche

