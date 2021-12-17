Porsche is expanding the Porsche Destination Charging network in Singapore

Porsche has announced that it is expanding the Porsche Destination Charging network in Singapore, the network is run in partnership with SP Group.

The expanded network is designed to make it easier for Porsche EV customers to charge their electric vehicles in Singapore.

Porsche customers receive some special benefits. SP operates Singapore’s largest public fast-charging EV network. The Porsche Destination Charging network forms a key part of the brand’s three-pronged approach to developing a comprehensive charging ecosystem in Singapore. At home, Porsche offers bespoke solutions for private charging. Porsche’s recently-announced High Performance Charging network along the North-South highway in Malaysia caters to ultra-fast, en-route charging needs for long-distance travel. Finally, the expanded Porsche Destination Charging network will further augment public charging with AC and DC charging points at frequently-visited lifestyle locations.

The three new Destination Charging locations at Gardens by the Bay, South Beach and Sembawang Country Club are scheduled to go live by January 2022, adding 15 new charging points to the existing network. Porsche and SP have also joined hands with City Developments Limited (CDL) to expand EV charging infrastructure at four of its properties, e.g. the City Square Mall and Quayside Isle. They will add another 15 charging points.

You can find out more details about the Porsche Destination Charging network in Singapore over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals