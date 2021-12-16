Porsche 911 GT3 gets Manthey performance kit

Manthey has announced a new performance kit for the Porsche 911 GT3, this includes a new adjustable suspension kit, upgraded brakes, and new lightweight wheels.

There are also a number of upgrades for the exterior of the Porsche 911 which include a new front lip and splitter and a new rear diffuser and a carbon rear wing.

Manthey has taken on the challenge of increasing the performance of the new Porsche 911 GT3 (992) even further and can now give some insights into the first performance kit for the 992 model range. The aerodynamics, suspension, brakes and wheels have all been enhanced to take the car’s performance onto a new level. The development process has been similar to that of the performance packages for the 991 GT3 RS and the 991 GT2 RS and does not affect the manufacturer’s warranty. The new kits are expected to become available in the second quarter of 2022.

“The team at Porsche in Weissach presented us with a big challenge when they produced the new GT3. Our goal of improving the performance of the Porsche GT models even further for track use, without making too many changes to the car’s essential DNA, and, at the same time, coming up with an attractive package for customers who love to drive on the track, has meant a lot of work for us with the new model. Alongside the performance, I’m also really pleased with the car’s appearance,” explains Stefan Mages, head of development.

