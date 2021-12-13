Unique Porsche Taycan EV created for NFTs

Porsche has teamed up with German NFT collectibles start-up Fanzone.io and created an unique Porsche Taycan which will be used for a range of NFTs.

This is part of Porsche’s 70 Years of Porsche celebration for Australia and this is the first digital artwork project with NFTs for Porsche Australia.

Sense’s artwork was transformed into vehicle livery on a new Porsche Taycan, before being photographed to create three unique digital works of art in the form of multimedia photographs. In collaboration with the German NFT collectibles start-up Fanzone.io, the Non-Fungible Tokens* (NFTs) will be auctioned starting from 7 December 2021 at 7:00pm AEDST via the online platform SuperRare.com, a digital art marketplace using Ethereum technology.

Forming part of the celebrations of 70 Years of Porsche in Australia, this collaboration represents the first digital artwork project based on the blockchain technology Ethereum for Porsche in Australia. The NFTs were minted in a carbon neutral way by offsetting them via the Porsche Impact program, and proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art.

You can find out more details about this unique Porsche Taycan and the range of NFTs over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

