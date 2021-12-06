Porsche Track Precision app lands on the Panamera, Cayenne and Taycan

Porsche has announced that it is launching its Track Precision app on more vehicles, the app os now also launching on the Porsche Panamera, Cayenne and Taycan.

The Porsche Track Precision app is designed to train you how to use your car on the track, it only works on vehicles with the Sport Chrono installed.

The Porsche Track Precision App is a digital driving coach. It helps Porsche drivers with an affinity for motorsport to improve their personal driving style on the race track by collecting and visualising the relevant data. It can be used to optimise braking points, fine-tune turn-in points and identify driver errors. The best lap driven by the driver – in other words, the driver’s own limit – serves as a reference value.

The Porsche Track Precision App accesses control unit information in the vehicle via a Wi-Fi connection with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The app reads out vehicle position, speed, rpm, braking force, steering angle, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, and other driving-relevant telemetry data. Compared to tracking purely via a smartphone, the PTPA collects more comprehensive and precise data thanks to its direct connection to the vehicle. This allows for optimum analysis.

The Porsche Track Precision App determines lap times while driving on the track and films the racing line driven if so desired. The range of functions can be shown on the PCM display via Apple CarPlay. After the drive, the app enables analysis of the driver’s performance by linking, comparing and displaying the collected data – in a similar way to a professional motorsport analysis application. More than 300 race tracks worldwide are already stored in the app. The user can add new ones manually at any time.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Track Precision app over at the Porsche websoye at the link below.

Source Porsche

