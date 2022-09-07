DNJA 2-Step cycling cleats designed to provide optimized peddling

Cyclists looking to improve their riding performance and optimize their pedaling may be interested in the DNJA 2-Step cycling cleats which have launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The unique design provides a set of cleats that can change between front and rear positions adding 20% more efficiency to your riding say its creators. “Experience novel ease on uphill and/or long-distance routes“.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $55 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The 2-Step Cleats is a direct upgrade from your regular cleats and a first of its kind. On top of the same functions of regular cleats, it also has “power-saving mode” by allowing you to change the position at which your feet are clipped into the pedal. The Front Position and Rear Position differ by just 13mm. But don’t let this small difference fool you. The outcome yields 20% more efficient riding. While the Front Position offers the same clipped position as regular cleats, the Rear Position pushes the cleats back to enter “power-saving mode.” Read on to find out how this innovation works.”

DNJA 2-Step cycling cleats

If the DNJA 2-Step campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the DNJA 2-Step cycling cleats project play the promotional video below.

“Pedalling used to require all leg muscles to be engaged – the glutes, thighs, and calves. But among these groups, the calves are the weakest muscle and thus most prone to tiring out a cyclist. As the popular saying goes, “you’re only as strong as your weakest… muscle.” Our 2-Step Cleats solves this problem with the Rear Position, which we like to call “Power-saving Mode.” When the cleats are pushed further back, you’re engaging less of the calves and more of the large muscles like the glutes and thighs. This gives cyclists a cruising option, where less strain is needed to pedal.”

“Just by switching out traditional cleats for 2-Step Cleats, our cyclist was able to ride at a noticeably faster speed during an uphill portion of a route. We’re still gathering testing data but we’ve noticed cyclists cross the finish line faster with 2-Step Cleats.”

Source : Kickstarter

