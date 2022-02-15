Topwell bike multitool designed for cyclists

Cyclists searching for a versatile, lightweight multitool capable of carrying out a wide variety of bike repairs and adjustments. Maybe interested in the Topwell multitool launched via Kickstarter this month. Specifically designed for cyclists the compact multitool features 16 crucial accessories and functions. Including 7/8/10/13/14/15/17mm Hex Key (external hexagonal), H4/H5/H6 Hex Key (internal hexagonal) spanners, spoke wrench, extended wrench, flat headed screwdriver and more.

Measuring just 3.5 cm x 11 cm x 1 cm the versatile bike multitool is perfect for your next cycling adventure either on or off road. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates).

Bike multitool

“For any longer-distance rides, you’ll need a solid backup to upgrade your ride! Due to the unique Chrome-Vanadium steel design, Topwell brings toughness and durability. Created by combining chromium and vanadium alloy elements, this revolutionary material even has better strength and toughness than carbon steel.

Not only can Topwell get you out of the most painful situations to let you continue your ride, but also to cope with the various needs for life, such as free-drive tourism, outdoor activities, furniture restoration, and many more! With 16 essential and crucial functionalities, Topwell is comprehensive enough to handle your emergency repair situation with ease.”

If the Topwell crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Topwell multitool project checkout the promotional video below.

“Coming with a minimalist black look, Topwell is small and compact. Only by keeping with all the essential accessories, Topwell is powerful yet small, so you can put Topwell conveniently in the pocket of your pants, and take it anywhere you want! “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the multitool, jump over to the official Topwell crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

