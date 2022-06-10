Versatile 10-in-1 multitool pen

If you are looking for a handy tool that in me carried in your pocket or bag may be interested in the Multak a 10-in-1 multi-functional EDC multitool. It is being marketed as the world’s first EDC multitool which combines Writing Pen, Graver Knife, Whistle, Survival Breaker, Screwdriver, Flashlight, Compass, and Bottle Opener. Machined from aluminum alloy the multitool is engineered to be durable and robust.

“The 10-in-1 Multi-functional EDC Tool Pen is suitable for everyday use or emergency situations. Perfect for everyday use, travel or outdoor activities with head design, handle thread design, excellent slip resistance. It provides a hearty grip for all of its functions. Multak provide solution to our daily needs, with just one handy tool. Our EDC Tool Pen is an irreplaceable thing for each person and one of the most practical and interesting things. Our handle is perfect for any pocket, and its stability on the surface will amaze you! You no longer have to worry and fuss.”

Aluminum EDC multitool

If the Multak crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Multak multitool pen project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You can be replaced with one swift move, and it will meet your different needs. The reverse thread screws make the kit more stable and not loose. We designed the Multak Pen to have a perfect balance in your hand. So your writing will always be in maximum comfort. From creative minds comes a creative pen – natural and unique. With four refills are included with your pen.”

“The carving knife with excellent cutting performance and corrosion resistance, nice fit for your EDC use. Combined Carving and a well-writing pen together that allows you to excite inspiration and release stress in your everyday life. When the sun goes down, you can keep on exploring or light up your campsite, with the light beads that can last up to 5 hours! The SOS mode making it an excellent survival item. No matter outdoors camping, hiking, night walking or at home during a power outage, checking your automobile on the roadside, you may use it as lighting device to see.”

Source : Kickstarter

