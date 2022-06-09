M-19 EDC magnetic multibit screwdriver multitool

If you are searching for a small yet versatile EDC multitool equipped with interchangeable screw bits you may be interested in the M-19. A magnetic multibit screwdriver and multitool recently launched by a Kickstarter. The project has already past its required pledge goal thanks to 200 backers with still over 50 days remaining on its campaign. The multitool has been machined from aviation grade aluminum and features nine screwdriver bits magnetically held in place.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A screwdriver might be the single most essential tool for minor repairs, construction and maintenance. It’s the ultimate kitchen drawer and pocket tool, and it can help with loose hinges, toy batteries, and wobbly door handles, all on the fly. But to get the most out of a screwdriver, you need one with a good bit selection— a strong and robust torque, as well as a good magnetic design, are pluses, too. For a whole year, our team has researched, designed and tested many multi-bit driver designs. We believe we have come up with the best one yet!”

With the assumption that the M-19 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the M-19 EDC multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“M-19 is the one tool that gets everything right. Other screwdrivers might have additional features or a finer ratchet, but for a solid ratcheting action, fantastic bit storage, a useful selection of the highest quality BROPPE™️ bits, and an oddly comfortable handle, the M-19 9-in-1 is the screwdriver to beat. Unlike most screwdrivers on the market, M-19 is made of the highest quality aviation-grade aluminum, super lightweight yet strong and durable. Anti-corrosive and literarily care-free, M-19 is your ultimate handman’s companion.”

“M-19 screwdriver bits made by Broppe, an industry leader in high precision durable bits made of solid S2 steel alloy. Made of S2 alloy steel, High precision, High hardness, and good workmanship – highly durable, strong torque – The screwdriver bit with strong magnetic can easily suck screws – with 1/4 Inch hex shank, fits for an electric screwdriver, manual screwdriver, electric drill, cordless drill.”

