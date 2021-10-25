Angry Miao CYBERBOARD R3 aluminum CNC machined mechanical keyboard

Angry Miao has unveiled its latest creation in the form of the CYBERBOARD R3 mechanical keyboard making it available in colours inspired by the colour palette of Wes Anderson and available to purchase in Budapest Pink, Aquatic Green, Cloud White and Basalt Black. Angry Miao form the aluminium frame of the CYBERBOARD keyboard using CNC machining, sandblasting, and anodizing electrophoresis. Afterwards, a unique matte ceramic texture and color shade is formed to ensure a higher level of scratch resistance. They equip CYBERBOARD with new RGB hardware and 256-level DC dimming brings a higher refresh rate and stronger color performance.

“CYBERBOARD is a product for nerds in the know. Many of its early supporters came from tech companies like Google, Tesla and Facebook.” said Li Nan, founder of Angry Miao. “However, street fashion and unique sub-cultures are something we’re truly interested in. Hypebeast’s coverage on our AM HATSU keyboard only further strengthened this interest. Thus, Wes Anderson inspired this generation of CYBERBOARD. We hope that the striking shades of his color palette – pink in particular – would interest new female users. Although we may find out that buyers are still the hardcore geeks afterall”

“Electrophoresis coating is used on Cloud White, Aquatic Green and Budapest Pink colorways, which help give the CYBERBOARD a more nostalgic feeling. It also provides more saturation range and improves scratch resistance. CYBERBOARD R3 features a Gasket Mount, which improves both the sound and feel of the keyboard. Try it, and you’ll understand. Show off your creativity with the upgraded LED matrix! It now has a higher refresh rate, stronger color reproduction, key lights, and more DIY effect slots. Express your originality to the max.”

Source : Angry Miao

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals