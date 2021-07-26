Everything you need to know about custom CNC machining

Custom CNC machining is a field that is constantly evolving, it just never stops. In the last few years, it has mainly been improved with the help of both global shipping and CAD modeling. Nowadays, an order can be produced and delivered within a few days, which is also due to the availability of custom CNC machining. Furthermore, it revolutionized the manufacturing industry. Custom CNC machining was responsible for this due to its superior quality, while it does not compromise cost and speed. Below one can learn more about custom CNC machining.

What is custom CNC machining?

Custom CNC machining is a manufacturing process that is specialized in providing unique solutions to problems. This is done with the help of CNC machines. Hereby CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control. Therefore, custom CNC machining is an automated alternative to produce parts. Usually these products are not readily available, so they can be created by using a CNC machine. This is always done by cutting a workpiece to its desired size and shape. Custom CNC machining includes a few typical processes, such as drilling and milling. However, there are more techniques that can be used to create a part.

Why is custom CNC machining necessary?

Custom CNC machining is very important for manufacturing processes due to a few reasons. For example, some of the parts are non-standard and therefore not readily available from suppliers. Because of this, custom CNC machining is the perfect process to still produce these parts. Besides that, standard parts might need to be adapted and modified a bit, which can also be done with the help of CNC machines. Furthermore, custom CNC machining can be used to produce low volume parts. Because of that, you could also use it as a CNC prototyping service.

How does custom CNC machining work?

Before the custom CNC machining process can actually start, a custom mechanical design has to be provided. This needs to be created with CAD or CAM software, as these can provide a fundament for a CNC program. This is needed to import the design to the CNC machine. On top of that, you will have to use the right size for the correct material too. Once everything is set up, the CNC machine is able to start cutting the workpiece perfectly. Usually you can see no seams or flaws. The same program can also be used to create the exact part once more.

What are types of custom CNC machines?

Even though milling and drilling are the two most commonly used custom CNC machining processes, there are a lot more you could use to produce your designed part. If you want to do this, you will need to use a different custom CNC machine. Examples of these machines are drills and mills, these are of course used for drilling and milling. Other popular CNC machines are lathes and EDM’s, which stands for electric discharge machine. Plasma cutters and water jet cutters are used quite a lot too.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals