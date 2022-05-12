If you are in the market for an EDC folding titanium mini screwdriver you may be interested in a new piece of kit launch via Kickstarter this month. CNC machined from titanium the small handy screwdriver offers a versatile tool for a number of different applications and makes the perfect EDC carry those using a screwdriver on a daily basis. The ultralightweight multifunctional screwdriver features replaceable bits in a compact size. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $85 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The screwdriver is probably the simplest of all hand tools. Even if you have absolutely no interest in DIY or you are not a strongly hands-on person, you’ll have one or more in your house, right? Yet this simple product is incredibly epochal, and more than any hand tool it represents the course of the world’s industrial revolution. In order to make it extremely compact, we tried hard to lighten it. That’s why we made the screwdriver body hollowed out to reduce the weight and keep it ventilated and dry.”

Titanium screwdriver

If the EDC crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the EDC folding titanium mini screwdriver project watch the promotional video below.

“The fine grenade pattern on the handle gives you better grip so it’s anti-slip, working great with even wet hand. More importantly, we are the FIRST to make the handle foldbale design, something we’ve never seen before on any products of this category. With the head bending down, it can be used in more limited room and saves great energy for each rotation. When the upper screwdriver bends, it becomes an “arm”. As we all know, the longer the arm, the less effort it takes. You will feel super easy to screw or unscrew anything.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the folding titanium mini screwdriver, jump over to the official EDC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals