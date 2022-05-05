Acebeam Rider RX AA Flashlight review

Sponsored:

Today we are having a look at the Acebeam Rider RX flashlight. The flashlight is designed to be the ultimate everyday carry and comes with a wide range of features and a unique design.

Acebeam was founded in 2014 and they are based in Shenzhen, China, the company makes a range of lighting products and devices including a range of LED high-powered flashlights, tactical flashlights, batteries, rugged headlights, and everyday carry lights, these include some amazing flashlights for the military, law enforcement, and outdoor enthusiasts.

What is the Acebeam Rider RX flashlight?

The company is well known for making a range of awesome flashlights, their latest product is the Acebeam Rider RX flashlight. There is a range of different materials available stainless steel, 7075 aluminum alloy, and titanium, the Acebeam Rider RX comes in a range of great colors giving you plenty of options to choose from.

The new Acebeam Rider RX flashlights come with some great specifications, the RX comes with stainless steel or a 7075 aluminum alloy casing or a titanium casing, both the aluminum alloy and the titanium models are designed to be durable and are an ideal choice for your everyday carry flashlight.

The video below gives us a look at this awesome flashlight and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device and what sets it apart from other flashlights available today.

What features does the Acebeam Rider RX flashlight have?

The Acebeam Rider RX has a brightness of 650 lumens and a range of 96 meters or 315 feet, and they come with a high color rendering LED. The new Rider RX flashlights are compatible with lithium batteries, NiMH batteries, and alkaline batteries, this gives you plenty of options on how to power your device.

Acebeam uses a constant-current circuit design in its flashlights, what this means is that the flashlight maintains its average brightness until the battery dies out. This makes the Acebeam Rider RX range of flashlights one of the most flexible flashlights that you can buy today.

The Acebeam Rider RX is capable of recognizing the voltage and will automatically work with any of the supported battery types when they are placed in the flashlight, it can determine between the alkaline batteries, lithium batteries, and NiMH batteries, giving you plenty of options to power your device.

What sets the Acebeam Rider RX apart from other flashlights?

The Acebeam Rider RX is an innovative device in the EDC industry, the device is designed to be different from the majority of other AA flashlights on the market. It comes with a unique design and a choice of five different colors including the titanium model.

The Rider RX comes with a 14500 rechargeable battery that can be recharged via USB-C, there is also a USB-C charging cable included with the device, which means that it is easy to recharge as the majority of devices available today use USB-C for charging.

The flashlight features a two-way pocket clip which offers versatility when carrying the device and it is designed to be both dustproof and waterproof as it comes with an IP68 rating, which means that this is the ideal flashlight for the majority of conditions, it can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water.

The Acebeam Rider RX features five different lighting modes, these are Firefly, Low, Medium, High, and Strobe and the rechargeable battery will give you up to 7 days of usage. The flashlight is the ideal accessory for camping, walking your dog, in an emergency, home security, and much more. If you need a flashlight that you can use every day then the Acebeam Rider RX models are highly recommended.

The Rider RX flashlights come with a unique fidget mechanical slide mechanism built-in, this is designed to be used as a relief for both stress and anxiety, so not only is it a handy flashlight, it is also a handy fidget device.

How much does it cost and where can I buy it?

There is a range of different color options to choose from on the Acebeam Rider RX, these include Sophisto Grey, Silver, Rainbow, and Blue, there is also the titanium model. As we can see from the photos these various colorways look great and there is something for everyone. My personal favorite is the titanium version, although the other options look great as well.

The Rider RX Titanium EDC model features a titanium casing and it comes with a unique double-barrel design. Both models of the Rider RX are reasonably priced, the aluminum model costs just $44.90, the stainless steel model retails for $50, and the titanium model costs just $59.90.

Both models are available to buy from the Acebeam website, you can find the stainless steel model in four colors here and the titanium model here, and the aluminum alloy model here, they are also available on Amazon.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals