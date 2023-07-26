The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 lands 27th July (Video)

The Witcher has become an incredibly popular show on Netflix and The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will be made available on Netflix from tomorrow the 27th of July we will get to see what happens in the final part of this season.

Netflix has now released a trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 which you can see below and from the looks of the trailer, the second half of this season is goijng to be even better than the first.

This will be Henry Cavill’s last role as Geralt of Rivia, in the next season he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth and it will be interesting to see if he can do as good a job portraying Geralt as Henry Cavill has.

The second part of Season 3 of The Witcher drops on Netflix tomorrow the 27th of July and we are looking forward to seeing what happens to Geralt, Yennifer, and Ciri in the last part of the season.

Source Netflix / YouTube



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals