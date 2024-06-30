The Top New Features in iPadOS 18: A Complete Guide

Apple iPadOS 18 introduces a wide array of new features designed to enhance user experience, productivity, and security on iPad devices. This update brings significant improvements to various aspects of the operating system, including:

Enhanced SharePlay capabilities for better collaboration and remote assistance

Increased home screen customization options for a more personalized user interface

Advanced note-taking features in the Notes app for improved organization and efficiency

A new Calculator app with advanced functionality and Apple Pencil support

Improved file management options for greater control over local and cloud storage

Additionally, iPadOS 18 introduces new security measures, home automation enhancements, and a built-in password manager to provide users with a more secure and convenient experience, the video below from HotshotTek walks us through the latest features coming to the iPad in this update.

SharePlay Enhancements

One of the most notable improvements in iPadOS 18 is the enhanced SharePlay feature. With the new screen sharing and remote control capabilities, users can now easily share their iPad screen with others and even control their devices remotely. This feature is particularly useful in scenarios such as providing technical support to friends or family members, or collaborating on projects with colleagues. The improved SharePlay functionality makes it simpler and more efficient to assist others or work together seamlessly, regardless of physical location.

Home Screen Customization

iPadOS 18 offers users greater flexibility in personalizing their home screen experience. The update introduces the ability to customize app icons and themes, allowing users to tailor the look and feel of their iPad to their preferences. Additionally, the new adjustable widget sizes feature enables users to resize widgets without the need to delete them, providing a more streamlined and customizable home screen layout. These enhancements give users more control over their iPad’s appearance and functionality, making it easier to create a unique and efficient workspace.

Notes App Improvements

The Notes app receives a significant upgrade in iPadOS 18, with a range of new features designed to improve note-taking and organization. Users can now create audio logs within notes, which are automatically transcribed for easy searching and reference. The app also introduces handwriting recognition and auto-correction, making it easier to take notes by hand and convert them into typed text. Furthermore, the addition of collapsible titles and expanded color options allows users to better organize and customize their notes, enhancing both the visual appeal and practicality of the app.

New Calculator App

iPadOS 18 introduces a brand new Calculator app, offering advanced functionality and intuitive design. The app features a physical backtrack delete key, allowing users to easily correct mistakes without having to clear the entire calculation. Additionally, the Calculator app includes built-in unit and currency conversion, making it a versatile tool for various computational needs. With Apple Pencil support, users can even write out equations by hand, which the app will recognize and calculate, further enhancing its usability and convenience.

File Management

File management sees notable improvements in iPadOS 18, with the introduction of the ability to format external drives directly from the iPad. This feature eliminates the need for users to rely on a computer for drive formatting, streamlining the process and providing greater independence for iPad users. Additionally, the new “Keep Download” option allows users to store cloud files locally on their iPad, ensuring access to important documents even when offline. These enhancements provide users with more control and flexibility over their file storage and management.

App Security

In an effort to bolster user privacy and security, iPadOS 18 introduces new app security measures. Users can now enable Face ID lock for individual apps, adding an extra layer of protection for sensitive information. Furthermore, the update includes a hidden app library feature, allowing users to conceal apps containing private data from the main home screen. These security enhancements ensure that users’ personal information remains safe and secure, even if their iPad falls into the wrong hands.

Control Center Customization

iPadOS 18 offers users the ability to personalize their Control Center with a custom layout. This feature allows users to prioritize and arrange the controls they use most frequently, streamlining access to essential functions. Additionally, the update introduces quick access to power options and background sounds, allowing users to easily manage their device settings and create a more focused or relaxing environment, depending on their needs.

Freeform App

The new Freeform app in iPadOS 18 provides users with a vast canvas for brainstorming and creative exploration. The app’s intuitive interface and powerful tools make it easy to jot down ideas, create mind maps, and collaborate with others. With the scene management feature, users can effortlessly navigate through their canvas, ensuring that their ideas remain organized and accessible. The Freeform app is an excellent addition for users who value visual thinking and require a flexible space to develop and refine their concepts.

Home Automation

iPadOS 18 brings improvements to home automation, making it easier for users to manage their smart home devices and monitor energy consumption. The update introduces temporary access sharing for smart home devices, allowing users to grant limited access to guests or family members without compromising overall security. Additionally, the integration with utility accounts enables real-time energy monitoring, providing users with valuable insights into their energy usage and helping them make informed decisions to optimize their consumption.

Password Management

The built-in password manager in iPadOS 18 offers a convenient and secure way to store and manage passwords. With the new sharing capabilities, users can easily share passwords with trusted contacts, eliminating the need for insecure methods like texting or emailing. Furthermore, the password manager includes a Wi-Fi QR code generation feature, allowing users to quickly and securely share network access with others by simply scanning a QR code. These enhancements streamline password management and improve overall security for iPad users.

The combination of these new features and improvements in iPadOS 18 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing users with a powerful, versatile, and user-friendly operating system. By addressing various aspects of the user experience, from productivity and creativity to security and home automation, iPadOS 18 empowers users to get more out of their iPad devices, making them an even more essential tool for both personal and professional use.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals