How to create talking AI assistants capable of making and answering calls

In today’s fast-paced business world, automating lead nurturing processes can significantly improve efficiency and productivity. By leveraging AI-powered voice assistants and no-code platforms like Zapier, businesses can create seamless workflows that handle tasks such as initiating phone calls, analyzing call transcripts, and updating CRM records. In this article, we will explore how to create AI voice assistants using Synthflow and integrate them with Zapier to automate lead nurturing processes.

What is Synthflow ?

Synthflow is an innovative AI tool that enables businesses to create human-like voice assistants for automating SMS text and phone calls. By integrating Synf Flow with Zapier, businesses can build powerful automations that streamline lead nurturing and customer service processes without the need for extensive coding knowledge. Synthflow’s no-code platform lets you deploy ultra-responsive voice agents that handle complex customer calls with ease. Lightning-fast AI, hundreds of realistic voices (or clone your own), and powerful actions like appointment booking.

Building Talking AI Assistants

To begin, you’ll need to integrate Synthflow with your Zapier account. This process involves generating an API key within the Synthflow platform and connecting it to Zapier. Once the integration is complete, you can start creating your AI voice assistant.

Creating an AI Voice Assistant

In Synthflow, navigate to the “Assistants” tab and select “Outbound.” Choose a name and voice for your assistant, and customize settings such as greeting, patience level, and enable call recording. Provide background information about your business, product, or service to train the assistant on how to engage with leads effectively. Specify objectives, handling rules, and example scripts to guide the assistant’s interactions. Connect a Twilio account to enable SMS and voice functionality.

Automation Example 1: Lead Form Submission to AI Call

Create a lead form using Zapier’s built-in tools or connect an existing form. Set up a Zap that triggers when a new form submission occurs. Add a delay step to allow some time before initiating the call. Use the Synthflow “Make Phone Call” action, specifying the lead’s phone number and name from the form submission. Retrieve the call transcript using the “Get Phone Call” action. Utilize a ChatGPT block to analyze the transcript and determine if the lead is interested based on keywords or phrases. If the lead is interested, update their record in your CRM or database using Zapier’s built-in actions or by connecting to your preferred CRM platform.

Automation Example 2: Inbound Call Analysis and CRM Update

Set up a Zap that triggers whenever an inbound call to your AI assistant completes using the Synthflow “Phone Call Completed” trigger. Retrieve the call transcript using the “Get Phone Call” action. Use a ChatGPT block to summarize the key points from the call transcript. Update the lead’s record in your CRM or database with the summary and any relevant notes using Zapier’s actions or by connecting to your CRM platform.

Best Practices:

Ensure your AI assistant’s prompts and scripts align with your brand voice and values.

Regularly review call transcripts and update your assistant’s training to improve its performance over time.

Monitor and adjust the patience level setting to minimize cross-talk and overlapping during calls.

Comply with legal requirements regarding call recording and data privacy.

By combining the power of AI voice assistants using Synthflow with the flexibility of Zapier’s no-code platform, businesses can create sophisticated automations that streamline lead nurturing processes. This approach saves time, reduces manual effort, and enables personalized engagement at scale. As AI continues to advance, tools like Synthflow will become increasingly valuable for businesses looking to stay competitive in the digital age.



