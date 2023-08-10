New Zapier features rolled out to improve creation and collaboration

Zapier is at the forefront once more, introducing innovative features in the field of no-code automation. They have unveiled a multitude of new enhancements designed to improve the creation and collaboration on Zaps, their signature automation workflows. These updates promise to transform the way users engage with the platform, simplifying the automation of tasks and the streamlining of processes like never before

One of the most exciting updates is the ability for users to build no-code web apps using Interfaces and Tables. This feature opens up a world of possibilities for those who may not have extensive coding knowledge but still want to create powerful, customized web applications.

New Zapier features

In addition, Zapier has introduced a feature that allows users to edit and create custom test records within the Zap editor. This means users can now test different scenarios more quickly, reducing potential errors and increasing overall efficiency.

To further enhance collaboration and troubleshooting workflows within teams, users can now add notes to any Zap or Zap step. This simple yet effective feature facilitates better communication and understanding among team members, making it easier to troubleshoot and refine workflows.

But that’s not all. Zapier has also introduced AI-powered troubleshooting, providing tailored instructions for fixing Zaps. This feature improves problem-solving speed and efficiency, making it easier for users to get their Zaps back on track.

For those looking to leverage the power of AI, Zapier now allows users to build their own AI-powered chatbot. Users can upload PDFs, Microsoft Word docs, and other text files to teach the bot to deliver tailored responses. This feature is a game-changer for businesses looking to automate customer service and other communication tasks.

Zapier Tables, a no-code database tool currently in beta, now includes a new AI field type. This allows users to generate status reports, estimate priority and risk, draft email responses, and more, all with the power of AI. Zapier’s newest product features are set to revolutionize the way businesses automate tasks and streamline processes. With these updates, the future of automation looks brighter than ever.

Zapier ChatGPT Plugin

The develop and team has also recently rolled out its new Zapier ChatGPT plugin that allows users who have signed up to a ChatGPT Plus account to connect to their Zapier account. Providing a way to trigger no code automation is directly from within the ChatGPT interface.

“From our new SmartSearch integration to Microsoft SharePoint’s newest action, find out how to automate repetitive tasks and get your most important work done. “

You can also find out more about the new noteworthy apps that have arrived on the service during July 2023. As well as all the new features which have been recently added to the Zapier service by visiting the official website.



