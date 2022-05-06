The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in Mexico

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been available in the US, UK, and Europe since 2020 and now the handset is launching in Mexico.

Since the original launch of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020, Samsung also launched its successor, the Galaxy S21 FE.

As a reminder, the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specifications on the handset include three rear cameras and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel wide main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will come in a range of colors in Mexico, this will include Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender Cloud Mint, Cloud Orange, Cloud Red, and Cloud White.

Source Phandroid

